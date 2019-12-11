Wrestlers open with a victory

Submitted Photo

Winner Area wrestling team took first place at the Kimball/White Lake Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors had six champions.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Winner Area wrestling team picked up where they left off last season.

The Warriors won first place at the Kimball/White Lake Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors saw 15 wrestlers reach the podium with nine finalists and six champions.

The Warriors racked up 221.5 points in its first tournament of the season.

Riley Orel, wrestling at 138 pounds, was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

Kaden Keiser bumped up to 126 pounds after winning the Class B state title last season. Keiser beat Wagner’s Lance Soukup by forfeit in the finals.

Fellow state champion Trevor Peters beat Sunshine Bible Academy’s Teigan Clark by decision, 7-1.

Another Winner state champ Sam Kruger beat Parkston’s Cordell Murtha by a 5-3 decision at 160 pounds.

The Warriors also got first place wins from Riley Orel, Jack Kruger (145) and Achilles Willuweit (285).

Also placing for the Warriors were Owen Duffy (182) who took second and Landon Debus took second at 195 pounds.

Preston Norrid (220) also took second place.

Placing fourth for Winner were Jude Sargent, Joey Cole and Charley Pravecek.

Cailob Week (152) took fifth place and sixth went to Aaron Gilchrist (145) and Maxton Brozik (106).

“I was happy with how we did in this tournament,” said coach Spencer Novotny. “Looking back I think we lost a few we should not have lost. I know going into the tournament we were not yet in shape but we are in better shape than I thought we were.”

The coach said it was nice having nine finalist with six winning individual titles. It was also awesome that Riley Orel was recognized as the outstanding wrestler.

“He has been working hard in and out of practice so it is nice for him to get that recognition,” said Novotny.

“We are going to have to hit on a little technique this week and get ready for the start of our dual season on Thursday.”

On Dec. 12 the Warriors will compete in a triangular with Wagner and Gregory in Gregory.

On Saturday, Winner will compete in the Gregory Invitational starting at 9 a.m.