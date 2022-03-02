Winner wins wrestling dual championship

Winner came out on top winning the Class B state dual championship.

After claiming third place in the individual tournament Friday night, the Warriors went to work and put their whole heart into winning the dual tournament.

That excitement started with coaches Spencer Novotny and Jayd Schuyler and was transferred to each wrestler who stepped on the mat. It was electric and as each wrestler won in the championship match the excitement grew.

Winner dominated Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon in round one 70-9, handled Parkston in round two 57-8. The Warriors notched the championship title with a 33-25 win over Kimball/White Lake/ Platte-Geddes.

This was the first Class B dual title for the Warriors. “We’ve gotten second the last four years in individuals, we’ve gotten second in duals to Canton the last two years and with five seniors it is awesome to get this done,” said coach Spencer Novotny. “To go out there and avenge our only loss of the season against Kimball, it’s just a great day.”

Winner had two wrestlers, Maxton Brozik at 113 pounds and Kaden Keiser at 145 pounds pick up state championships.

In addition to the two champions, Winner had five other wrestlers place at the state level.

Both Kaleb Osborn at 126 and Jack Kruger at 182, wrestled in a championship match but were defeated and took runner-up honors.

Riley Orel at 160 took third, Achilles Willuweit at 220 took fourth and Charley Pravecek at 195 took fifth.

For Kaden Keiser it was a great way to end his senior year in high school as plans to further his wrestling career in college.

Keiser was named the outstanding wrestler in Class B.

His fourth state title puts him in the record books at Winner High School. He is the first WHS wrester to four state titles. There have been others who have won three, but Keiser is the first to win four.

Friday in the semifinals of the individual tournament, Keiser set a state record for the most wins with 281. A Rapid City wrestler held the record at 280. What is neat, Keiser holds the record for both Class A and B.

“I am just grateful for everything and every opportunity I get,” Keiser told Ryan Deal of 605 Sports. “I can’t be more thankful for my friends, family, coaches and all of them.”

Keiser is now one of 11 wrestlers in state history to earn four state championships.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for a long time and it just finally happened,” he said. He will continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State in North Carolina.