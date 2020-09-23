Winner volleyball story Kimball match

In an exciting match on Thursday, Winner volleyball team defeated Kimball/ White Lake in five sets.

The scores were 18-25, 25-13, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-9.The No. 3 rated Lady Warriors remain undefeated wit a 7-0 record. Maggie LaCompte and Rylee Root were 100percent in serving. Root had 3 ace serves and Kalla Bertram, 2.Ellie Brozik had 21 kills and Bertram, 16. Jenna Hammerbeck had 23 set assists and Brozik, 13. LaCompte had a 1.84 serve receive rating and Hammerbeck had a 1.83 rating. LaCompte and Hammerbeck each had 20 digs. Brozik had 4 solo blocks and 2 block assists. Shannon Calhoon had 5 solo blocks and 2 block assists.

As a team, Winner was 94 percent in serving with 6 ace serves, 50 kills and 44 set assists. The team had 66 digs and 12 blocks. Coach Jaime Keiser said a few hours before the match she learned Mackenzie Levi would not be playing. “So we had to adjust our rotation without gong over it. That threw us off and it took us most of the first set to get things figured out,” said Keiser. The coach said Winner gave Kimball/White Lake too many unearned points in the first set.

“We got things figured out and did a great job of attacking the ball. Kimball had some good hitters and we had a hard time stopping them in the third set. In the 4th and 5th set we did a great job of getting blocks and touches on their hitters. I was proud of the girls for adapting to new rotation,” said the coach.