Winner to be profiled on Dakota Life

Winner will be featured in an upcoming episode of Dakota Life on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

On Feb. 16 Dakota Life staff will be in Winner to interview persons for possible stories.

The interviews will held at the Winner American Legion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mike Scott, executive director of Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, has lined up time slots for persons to talk to PBS.

Some of the persons who will be interviewed and organizations that will have representatives are Yvonne Hollenbeck, Harvey Naasz, Tripp County Museum, Leahy Bowl, Tripp County Courthouse with veterans memorial and Charters of Freedom, Spirit Gems, Winner Drive in Theater, Community Connections, Tony Berg talking about the Rotary Park, Elks Rodeo, Pix Theater. Scott says there will possibly others who will be interviewed.

From these interviews PBS will pick around five stories they want to feature in the half hour show. A crew will come back to Winner in March to do the filming. The show will be aired on April 7. Prior April 7, there will be a public viewing in Winner, possibly at the Pix Theater.

“We have given them a bunch of ideas and we will let them decide which direction they want the show to go,” said Scott.

Persons who have questions about Dakota Life in Winner can call Scott at the Chamber at 842-1533.

Dakota Life has been around for 24 years and in the past has contained a series of stories from a variety of different places.

The show’s producers have decided to do something different. They decided to take the show on the road and visit specific communities.

Since September, each episode has been dedicated to just one town and so far the show has profiled communities such as Flandreau, Mobridge, Milbank, Springfield and Murdo.