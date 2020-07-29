Winner Summer Nights for Aug. 1

A car show will be featured at the Winner Summer Nights on Aug. 1.



Frontier Motors is sponsoring Winner Summer Nights on the second block of Main Street. The car show registration is from 3-5 p.m. with the show from 5-7 p.m. and there is no entry fee.



Two trophies will be awarded per class and one for best of show.



This car show does not replace the Prairie Cruisers car show set for Labor Day weekend at the historical society museum.



Frontier Motors will have an ice cream sundae bar with a free will donation and proceeds going to the Wesson Littau Foundation.



The Tripp County building committee will have a dunk tank from 5-9 p.m.



The band for the night will be West Bound.



Summer nights runs from 5-9 p.m. and this year is combined with the popular Pit Row Barbeque.



Another special event will be a Winner Hot Wing competition. The two contestants will be Chris Doski and Mick Tisone from the radio station.



There will be several rounds featuring eating wings and answering trivia questions. With each new round, the wings will get hotter and the questions will be harder.



Frontier Motors will hold its drawing for the red hot summer promotion it has been running.



Come out and look over the cars, enjoy the music then head over to the BBQ pit row.