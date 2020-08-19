Winner students return to classroom on Aug 20

By Dan Bechtold/ Editor

The last time Winner student were in a classroom setting was March 12. For the rest of the year students took their lessons on line due to COVID-19.

The virus is still with us but schools have plans to return to the classroom. Winner classes will start on Aug. 20 with a full day of school. Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be school on Friday, Aug. 21. “I think starting school is the best thing we can do for the students and staff,” said Supt. Keven Morehart. “We need to get them back into some sense of normalcy.”

