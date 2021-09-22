Winner Regional Donation to Winner School

The Rewards and Recognition Committee within Winner Regional Health (WRH) was led this past month by the Business Office and Health Information Management departments when they hosted a school supply drive.
Donations were received from WRH employees for Winner and Colome Public Schools. The initiative was very well received, which secured hundreds of dollars in supplies ranging from Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, glue, highlighters, notebooks, backpacks, and pens, etc.
The cleaning supplies will help prevent the spread of COVID and the school supplies are always needed for students. With much of the work of these two departments keeping them behind the scenes, they appreciated the change in pace and the ability to give back to those in the community.