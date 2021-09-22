Winner Regional Donation to Winner School

Submitted Photo

Winner Regional Health has donated school and cleaning supplies to the Winner School District. Pictured in front from left are Rhonda Schroeder, Donna Hofeldt, Tammy Sargent and Terami Nespor. In back from left are Michele Piper, Jessica Rehak, Winner School Superintendent Keven Morehart, Rachel Gardner, Debie Weathermon and Eva Bowling.

The Rewards and Recognition Committee within Winner Regional Health (WRH) was led this past month by the Business Office and Health Information Management departments when they hosted a school supply drive.

Donations were received from WRH employees for Winner and Colome Public Schools. The initiative was very well received, which secured hundreds of dollars in supplies ranging from Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, glue, highlighters, notebooks, backpacks, and pens, etc.

The cleaning supplies will help prevent the spread of COVID and the school supplies are always needed for students. With much of the work of these two departments keeping them behind the scenes, they appreciated the change in pace and the ability to give back to those in the community.