Winner Pharmacy named business of the year

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner Pharmacy was named the business of the year by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. Pictured in front from left are Carol Hight and Ruth Osborne. In back from left are Sayna Gregg, Shawn Tuttle, Kara Zeigler, Kaela Novotny, Janet Steffen and Dan Fiebelkorn.

Winner Pharmacy has been named the business of the year by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The pharmacy was presented with a plaque at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce ban quet on Jan. 13.

Winner Pharmacy perennially goes above and beyond with their service. They have taken steps to accommodate everyone in town but especially those living with disabilities.

Winner Pharmacy is a significant and lasting partner for Community Connections.

“They are continually assisting our participants with their medications even in the most inconvenient of times, “ said Keenan Knutelski of Community Connections who presented the award.

“Their dedication to ensuring the health and well being of such a vulnerable population is remarkable, “ said Knutelski.

Over the past few years CCI has received new federal guidance on medication laws. Dan Fiebelkorn (owner of Winner Pharmacy) was an invaluable tool in understanding ad implementing these laws. He provided his guidance and expertise without an expectations of compensation or reward. The staff at Winner Pharmcy are involved in CCI committees and provide useful input on mediation and medication safety. The commitment of Winner Pharmacy to ensure compliance, safety, efficiency and care to all people is the reason they are deserving of this award.