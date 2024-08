Submitted Photo

Ludwigs + 1 were the relay winners in the Lennox Lapsley half marathon on Saturday, July 13. Their time was 1:41.44. The running event was held in Millboro.

There were several runners and walkers that took part in the Lennox Lapsley run for health hearts on July 13 in Millboro.

Most of the runners took part in a half marathon.

The men’s division winner was Richard Tilton who finished in 2:07.48.

Taking first in the women’s division was Rachel Mairose in at time of 2:18.48.

The youth winner was James Burma in a time of 1:50.17.

