This year the Winner High School competitive dance team will compete in both pom and jazz.

This is the first time Winner has done jazz. Winner has done, hip hop, kick and pom put never jazz.

There will be eight girls in jazz says coach Sarah Taggart. “I am really excited for jazz. The girls have worked hard from May through the summer coming to practice two days a week. “I think we have a good routine and our song is cool to go with the performance,” added Taggart. Pom has always been a staple for the dancers and this year will be no different. There are 11 girls in pom and this will be made up mostly of the younger girls.

There are eight returning letterwinners on the team. They include Kacie Petersen, Avery Manke, Autumn Cook, Addi Heenan, Lena DeMers, Chloe Taggart, Amanda Edwards and Suchi Chaudhari.

“I am excited to see where we can go with these routines,” said Taggart who is starting her fifth year as dance coach.

“We have good group of girls that are going to work hard,” she said.

There are no seniors on the team so Taggart is excited that all these girls will be back for another year.

Marissa Meiners is the assistant coach. She was a member of Taggart’s dance team the first two years Taggart was the coach.

The first competition will be Aug. 31 in Gregory. The Winner Invitational will be Sept. 14.

The state meet this year is in Rapid City on Oct. 25.

The schedule for the dance team includes:

Aug. 31—at Gregory High School

Sept. 5 —at Mitchell Invitational

Sept. 7—at Pierre Invitational

Sept 14—Winner Invitational, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21-Douglas Invitational

Sept. 23—Wagner Invitational

Oct. 10—Sturgis invitational

Oct. 19—Platte-Geddes invitational

Oct. 21—Dance/cheer showcase before state, Winner auxiliary gym

Oct. 25—State meet in Rapid City