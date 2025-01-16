Winner High School and middle school will present a night of one act plays on Jan. 16, l7 and 18 at the Winner Community Playhouse.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the plays will start at 7:30 p.m.

Persons are to contact WHS for reservations at 605 842-8125.

There are three plays that will be presented. The Winner High School contest play is “Crafting a Killer” and is directed by Sarah Taggart.

The other high school play is “Fallen Goldfish” directed by Sandra York. This play is sponsored by the Winner Community Playhouse.

The third play is a middle school production “How to Get Away with A Murder” directed by Ross Patmore.

The technical director for the plays is Dan Patmore.

The cast for the WHS contest play includes: Noah Manke, Riley Peppel, Hayden McMurtrey, Addi Heenan, Shannon Rank, Amanda Edwards, Kierra Bainter, Roper Moore, Grace Brown, Lena DeMers, Jacob Manke and Sierra Wise.

Emily Moser is the assistant director.

The cast for the middle school play includes: Kage Day, Jacklynn Wood, Kynslie Tegethoff, Avery Antelope, Rylan Assman, Evan Taggart, Allie Littau, Sharlotte Tuttle, Presley McCall, Avery Manke, Adyson Herman, Brayden Woods, Kylee VanZandbergen and Rogue Patmore.

Handing the lights and sound are Allie Henderson and Lexie Boerner.

The cast for the WHS play directed by Sandra York include: Aiden Hespe, Joselyn Soles, Peyton Jensen, Evan Littau, Jacob Manke, Delaney Olson, Suchi Chaudhari and Harley Saner.

The tech student for this play is Ryann Assman who is handling the lights and sound.