Winner FFA Retreat

Submitted Photo

The Winner FFA chapter received the most represented award at the state retreat

at Storm Mountain. Pictured from left are Nicole Roth, FFA advisor; Amanda

Blare, Madaline Watzel, Adam Bohnet and Clay Sell.

Four Winner FFA members attend retreat

The South Dakota FFA Association conducted its annual Leadership Retreat July 6-9, at Storm Mountain, Rapid City. A total of 85 FFA members in grades 7 – 12 attended the Storm Mountain Camp from across South Dakota.

The Winner FFA Chapter had four members in attendance. Those attending were Adam Bohnet, Clay Sell, Madaline Watzel, and Amanda Blare.

Winner received two special awards. They were named best represented at the retreat and Watzel received the Hype girl award for her positive and upbeat attitude.

The retreats centered on a survivor theme, focusing on teaching members how to “Learn, Lead and Succeed”. FFA members developed and enhanced their leadership skills and self-confidence through interactive learning. The program featured workshops that helped members discover the value of servant leadership, personal values, personal and team strengths, creating effective teams, Ag advocacy, positive mindset, and conflict resolution. They will use these new skills and ideas to benefit their local chapters and communities. Retreat attendees also participated in a service-learning project helping with beautification projects at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City and attending the lighting ceremony at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial.

The retreats were directed by the 2021-2022 State FFA Officers: President, Tessa Erdmann, Groton; Vice President, John Petersen, Sturgis; Secretary, Hadley Stiefvater, Salem; Treasurer, Paige Lehrkamp, Hermosa; Reporter, Alexis Hughes, Rapid City; and Sentinel, Trinity Peterson, Willow Lake. Retreat staff also included Kayleigh Thill, Chancellor; and Kylie Harriman, Parker; SD FFA Ambassadors.

The retreat was sponsored by the CHS Foundation, Northland Ford Dealers, Farm Credit Services, Army ROTC, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Bayer. Retreat t-shirts were sponsored by SoDak Labs, SD Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers, Army ROTC, Plains Towing and Recovery, Hogemeyer Seed, Kibble Equipment, Latham Hi-Tech Seeds, SDSU Farmhouse Fraternity and Tractor Supply Company.

Scholarships for individuals to attend sponsored by: SD FFA Foundation, West River Electric Association, Sioux Valley Energy, Walt Johnson Memorial and Doland FFA Chapter.