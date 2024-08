A cast has been chosen for the upcoming production of the Winner Community Playhouse.

The play will be “The Fat of the Land” by Pat Cook. It will be presented Sept. 13-14 and Sept. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Tami Comp, Vicky Barfuss, Mary Backus, Michele Hagenlock, Brandy Biggins, Barb DeSersa, Hayden McMurtrey, Emily Moser, Ron High Rock and Doug Nelson.

The play is directed by Sandra York with Dan Patmore as the technical director.