Winner, Colome receive academic team awards

Winner and Colome High School students have been honored with academic team awards.

Winner teams honored are boys basketball cheerleaders, boys basketball team, boys track and field team, girls basketball cheerleaders, girls basketball team, girls golf team, girls track and field team, one act play, student council, wresting team and year book.

Colome teams honored are: boys basketball cheerleaders, boys basketball team, boys track and field team, girls basketball team and girls track and field.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association academic team program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence.

All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the award.