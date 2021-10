Winner and Colome FFA members were presented with blue jackets.

Receiving jackets from Winner were Austin Blare, Sierra McCall and Emily Sachtjen.

Colome recipients are Raylynn Dehning, Landi Krumpus and Emma Vandenbark.

This fall 319 South Dakota FFA members from 75 chapters received their jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA program.

The jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation.