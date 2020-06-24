Winner/Colome amateur baseball Pheasants improve to 5-1

Winner/Colome Pheasants knocked in nine runs in the second inning as they cruised to a14-5 victory over Corsica/Stickney on June 18 in Sunshine League play. Derek Graesser, Dillon Lambley, Zach Harter, Sean Kammerer, Lakin Neugebauer each drove in runs. The Pheasants fired up the offense in the first inning by scoring two runs. Austin Richey singled scoring the two runs.J. J. Farner was credited with the victory. Hewent seven innings allowing five runs on 12hits and striking out seven.Connor Hopkins threw two innings in relief.Reed Harter had a home run for Winner in the ninth inning.

Derek Graesser, Zach Harter and Oscar Pravecek all had doubles for the Pheasants. Graesser had 4 hits in 6 times at bat.Reed Harter was also at bat six times and had 3 hits.Winner/Colome, with a 5-1 record, will host the Alexandria Angels on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m