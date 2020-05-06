Winner city council meeting

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Winner City Council Monday night lifted all restrictions that have been in place due to COVID-19.



The vote to lift the restrictions was 5-1 with council member Val Sherman voting no. She was following the wishes of some of the constituents in her district.



The resolution passed by the council will take effect on Wednesday, May 6. That means that restaurants, bars, movie theaters can go back to normal practices.



The city is following Gov. Noem’s Back to Normal plan which includes following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s hygiene and social distancing practices.



The Winner resolution says that all enclosed retail businesses that promote public gatherings are able to resume operations in a manner that allows for reasonable physical distancing, good hygiene and appropriate sanitation as recommended by the CDC.



Physical distancing is being six feet apart from a person.



All retail businesses are urged to consider restricting occupancy and continue to utilize innovative business methods.



All parks, ball field, walking trails, bass pond, picnic shelters, and other outdoor recreational facilities are open to the public.

The city asks that persons who use these facilities maintain reasonable social distancing and to practice good hygiene.

A

ll employers are to encourage employees to stay home and contact their healthcare provider when sick or exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19.



Any citizen who is at high risk for COVID-19 should take extra care to practice good hygiene, avoid individuals who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 and consider staying home whenever possible.



The city says it will remain flexible when determining mitigation efforts concerning COVID-19.



Councilmember Jack Burns read a letter to the editor from Dr. Anora Henderson that was in the April 29 issue of the Winner Advocate.

In her letter, Henderson said the actions of the elected officials does not absolve persons from taking precautions to avoid contacting COVID-19.



Burns said this is a good reminder that persons still need to use precaution.

