Winner Area Wrestling Invite set for Jan. 23

The Winner wrestling invitational will be held on Jan. 23. Wrestling will start at 10:30 a.m.

Twelve teams plan to attend. They include: Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, Burke/Gregory, Phillip Area, Potter Co., Stanley Co., Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy, Custer, Parker, Hot Springs, Wagner and Winner Area.

Winner will have two mats in the Armory. A secondary tournament will be in the auxiliary gym.

Due to South Dakota High School Activities Association COVID-19 rules there can only be an 8 man bracket. Therefore seeds 9-16 will have secondary tournament in the auxiliary gym. This will also provide for more social distancing among fans.