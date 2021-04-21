Winner After Prom Party

Let’s Glow will be the theme of the Winner High School Prom which will held April 24 in the Winner Armory. The grand march will start at 6:30 p.m. with the door opening at 6 p.m.

Following the grand march, the king and queen of prom will be crowned.

There will be a dinner and dance in the auxiliary gym.

Following the dance there will be an after prom party in the Armory, hosted by parents of the juniors and seniors.

The after prom party will be from midnight to 4 a.m. If a student leaves the party early their parents will be called. Also, if a student is registered to attend the after prom party and does not show up their parents will be called.

There are lots of events planned for the students to make it an enjoyable evening.

There will be inflatables, corn hole tournaments, card games, and laser tag.

This year there will be a mechanical bull.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will have the trikes and impaired vision goggles. This gives the students the feeling of impaired driving.

For those who want to try their creative side, there will be canvas painting.

There will be a hypnotist which is always entertaining and a big hit with the students.

No one will go away hungry as there will be lots of food plus a coffee bar.

There will be lots of prizes given away.

The after prom party is a fun way to make sure students are safe following prom.