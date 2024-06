The Winner 16U tournament will be held June 22-23 at Leahy Bowl in Winner.

The Winner/Colome Junior Legion will play Martin at 9:30 a.m. June 22 in Winner.

The rest of the opening round schedule includes:

Chamberlain vs. Wager at 9:30 a.m. in Colome, Gregory vs. Parkston at 11:30 a.m. in Winner and Platte vs. Valentine, Neb., at 11:30 a.m. in Colome.

The championship game is at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.