William Gooby, 69

William “Bill” Robert Gooby, 69, of Pipestone, MN formerly of Winner, SD passed away at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Pipestone, MN on Jan. 30.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home.

William “Bill” Robert Gooby, 69, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 in Pipestone, MN. He was born June 14, 1950 to Robert and Marie (Herrmann) Gooby in Winner, SD. He grew up in the Keyapaha and Gregory South Dakota area.

He attended Soesbe Country School #99 and Gregory High School.

Bill will be remembered by his bands Shurwood and The Jokers. He always had a smile and a good joke to share. Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

He will be missed by his 3 children, Dana Gooby, Casey (Lana) Gooby, Jenny (Dan) Stephenson, 8 grandchildren, Timothy and James Haskell, Cal, Ella and Owen Gooby, Sylvia, Margaret and Alice Stephenson, sister Rosemary Schwaller, niece Amy (Macy) Richardson and their children Sydney and Ryker.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie Gooby; stepfather William Palmer; brother-in-law John Schwaller and nephew Shawn Schwaller.

