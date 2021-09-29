Watson leads Winner runners

Kade Watson took the top honors in the Platte-Geddes cross country invitational on Saturday.

The Winner senior crossed the finish line in 17:33.58.

Second place went to teammate Joseph Laprath in 18:25.38.

The Winner boys team won first place.

Also placing for the Winner boys were: Kylar Meek, 10th; Hayden McMurtey, 20th; Chaz Blotsky, 28th .

Sidda Schuyler led the Winner girls as she placed 14th and Melanie Brozik placed 31st.

In the girls JV race, Hanna Scheffler took 21st. In the boys JV race, Hayden Hostetler placed 14th and Matthew Calhoon placed 17th.