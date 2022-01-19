Warriors win thriller

Blake Volmer’s go ahead basket with eight seconds left lifted No. 3 Winner boys to a 46-43 win over Class AA Pierre on Jan. 11.

It was a thrilling victory for the Warriors who remain undefeated at 10-0. It was an also an amazing comeback for the team that was down early in the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Pierre led 14-7. Winner made up some ground with a 13-9 second quarter.

The Warriors fought back in the fourth quarter and out-scored Pierre 13-9.

With two minute left in the game, Winner tied the score at 38-38.

With 22 seconds left in the game, Barfuss put up a layup and was fouled sending him to the free throw line.

With 1.9 seconds left in the game, Elijah Peterson made two free throws to seal the game.

“We had a fun and exciting game in a packed house against Pierre,” said coach Brett Gardner.

Both Blake Volmer and Aiden Barfuss led the scoring with 11 points, followed by Slade Cournoyer, 8; Ethan Bartels, 6 and Shawn Hammerbeck, 5.

The Warriors shot 30 percent from the field and were 11-22 for 50 percent from the free throw line.

Volmer pulled down 12 rebounds, Hammerbeck, 8; Cournoyer and Jackson Vesely, 5 each; Ethan Bartels, 4 and Elijah Peterson , 3.

Volmer had 5 assists and Cournoyer, 3.

Bartels had 6 steals and Cournoyer, 4.

“We overcame a slow start and a poor shooting night by defending and rebounding. We were able to hold a Class AA school to 43 points,” said the coach.

Gardner added: “We are so proud of our guys for showing resiliency and continuing to work hard the entire 32 minutes. Aiden Barfuss and Elijah Peterson were able to make free throws in the final minute and Blake Volmer hit the tough go-ahead lay up with 8.2 seconds to go,” said Gardner.

The next action for Winner is Jan. 20 when the Warriors host Tri Valley.