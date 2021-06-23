Warren “Buck” Sealey, 92, of Colome, SD passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center in Gregory, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Colome, SD. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery.

Warren “Buck” Ellsworth Sealey of Colome, SD was born on a farm in Pleasant View Township on May 21, 1929 to Maurice and Leona (DeMers) Sealey. He passed away on June 16, 2021 in Gregory, SD at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center.

Buck was the youngest of 4 children which included brother Don and sisters Frances and Ruth. After graduating from Colome High School in 1947, he enlisted in the Air Force where he attended Radio Operator School in St. Louis, Missouri. He was then sent to Okinawa and Guam. He originally planned to return to the United States after completing three years in the Air Force, but his tour of duty was extended two more years when the North Koreans invaded South Korea. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1952.

Buck returned to South Dakota and began to raise cattle. On July 6, 1954 Buck was united in marriage to Donna Eggers. To this union three sons were born: Glenn, Jerry, and Michael. The couple resided on a farm south of Colome until they moved into town in 1978.

Buck was elected and served as a Tripp County Commissioner from 1969 to 1978.

Buck became a full-time rural mail carrier in 1980. In 1994 he received the National Rural Letter Carriers Association’s Outstanding Carrier of the year award. In 1995 he received the South Dakota’s Rural Carrier of the year award. Buck retired from the Postal Service in 1998.Buck was a member of Thayer Waters Legion Post 146 in Colome serving for many years as Firing Squad Commander. He was also a past Commander of the post. In later years, he served as District 8 Commander and State Vice Commander.

Buck’s granddaughter, Stephanie, encouraged him to participate in the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, DC in May of 2018. He was accompanied by his son, Glenn. Buck was especially moved by the welcome home he and his fellow veterans received from their families.

Buck was a lifelong member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Colome, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son, Michael.

Buck is survived by his wife, Donna of 66 years, and sons, Glenn (Cindy) and Jerry (Lori). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Buck believed strongly in faith, family, and country.