Wanda Kunzler, 93















Wanda Kunzler was born in Lindsay, Okla., on Nov. 4, 1929, to Earl and Ruth (Hoover) Crawford.

Wanda was the oldest and had three brothers whom she loved very much: Gene, Bob and Dean. Through her many travels she ended up in Modesto, Calif., where she met the love of her life, Ted Kunzler who passed away May 6, 1987.

A few years later, she met her companion Meryl Serr and they moved to South Dakota. They owned various businesses in Dallas and Gregory. They later moved to Colome. Wanda’s greatest love was sitting on her deck watching her great-grandchildren Raelyn and Hayze Fast play. She also enjoyed family and Sundays watching football.

Wanda passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the Avera Gregory Hospital.

Wanda will be buried in Ceres, Calif., next to her beloved husband Ted.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, son Eddie Kimball, and grandson Zach Kunzler.

Wanda is survived by her beloved daughter Robin and her husband Alan Fast of Colome; four grandchildren: Fawn (Sean) Deter of Arizona, Megan, Ally and Stacey of South Dakota; six great grandchildren: Sierra (Brandon) Ellis, Madalyn (Jason) Carson, Michael Chambers, Logan Deter, Raelyn and Hayze Fast: and four great-great grandchildren: Aston and Audrina Ellis, Jay William and baby girl Carson expected in December.

Upon Wanda’s request there will be no service at this time.