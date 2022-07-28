Wade Nieman, 62

Wade Nieman, age 62, of Pierre, South Dakota, died on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Philip after a courageous battle with cancer.

Wade Allen Nieman was born May 18, 1960 to Leonard and Thelma (Evans) Nieman in Winner, South Dakota. The family lived in Winner, Murdo, and Pierre. Wade enjoyed buying and trading cars and hunting with his dad and brother Brett. Wade always had a dog or two or three.

Wade is survived by his mother Thelma Hardt of Philip; two sisters Deborah (Mark) Hiatt of Pierre and Valerie (Roger) Williams of Philip; brother Brett Nieman of Philip; nephews Dan (Melissa) Hiatt, Justin (Morgan) Nieman, Karson Nieman, Colter Nieman, and Kaden Nieman; nieces Erica Williams and Katie (Mike) Schultz; seven great-nieces and one great-nephew; good friends Vic Baker and Goldie Kelly; his dogs Bud and Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his father Leonard Nieman, niece Rebecca Hiatt, and great-niece Bethany Schultz.

Memorials may be sent to Val Williams P.O. Box 74 Philip, SD 57567.

Interment with his father Leonard will be held 9:30 a.m. CDT Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Winner Cemetery in Winner.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.