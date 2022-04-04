Volmer considered for player of the year

Blake Volmer of the Winner boys basketball team has been considered for Mitchell Republic boys basketball player of the year.

Chosen as the player of the year was Mitchell’s Caden Hinker.

The 23-3 Warriors placed sixth at the state A tournament in Rapid City and Volmer was a big part of the success of the team this year. Volmer averaged 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds along with 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game posting a season high 31 points.

Volmer is a junior and will return to the team next season.