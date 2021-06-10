Verna Jane (Forsch) Aeschbacher, 88, of Billings MT passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2021. Exactly 6 years prior to the date her brother Bing passed away, the family likes to think that he came to bring her home.

Verna was born Nov. 1, 1932 south of Herrick on the family homestead in a sod house to Emil and Albina (Stroh) Forsch. She was the 1st born of 13 children in the family. Verna was raised on the family farm and attended grade school and high school at Burke, SD. Verna would tell stories of having to get up early and milk the cows before she could clean up and walk to town for school. Verna graduated from Burke High School with the class of 1951. After high school graduation Verna moved to Winner,SD where she worked as a telephone operator for the local telephone company transferring calls with a switch board.

In 1954 Verna met and married Dale Robert Aeschbacher on April 27, 1954. From this union they had 4 children Allen, Meldon, Myron, & Joel.

Verna took pride in being a stay at home mom taking care of her children and later on in life enjoyed having her grandchildren grow up in the same small community as she lived! When her grandkids started high school Verna took pride in cooking lunch every day for them. For 7 consecutive years they would come from school for their 20 minute lunch break to enjoy her home cooked meals which always included some form of potatoes. Verna enjoyed cooking, conversation, and of course making her famous brownies that her grandsons loved and requested often. Verna and Dale always attended any sporting events her grandchildren took part in.

Verna also remembered everyone’s birthday/anniversary and was sure to send a letter or a card out. She made sure to keep in touch with her granddaughter Domenica through the years with letters. Dale would never write a line or two but always made sure to read each letter they received in the mail.

Verna was a Chicago Cubs fan her and Dale would switch the “tube” from the Dodger and Cubs games. Baseball was only one of the many things Verna & Dale shared interest in. In their retirement years you could always find them on Sunday nights playing card downtown or at their friends house. They never would play on the same team girls against guys in pitch.

Verna took time to enjoy herself by being selfless member and was part of the Newcomers extension club for 38 years which includes 2020. Verna would offer up her talents and make 5 homemade pies a year for the annual local 4H fair every August. She always had to make an extra peach pie for Dale & Bridget to enjoy!

It wasn’t until 2015 when Verna’s health declined after she had multiple mini strokes and once finishing rehab in 2016 moved to Billings, MT with Dale where they proceded to live out their final days.

Verna is survived by her sisters: Marlys Cardelli of Inner Grove Heights, MN; Joyce & Art Knutson of Kaw City, OK; Jann Gessner of Oakdale, MN; Marjorie Schroeder of Appleton, WI; Marlene & Robert Percy of Sioux Falls, SD; her sons, Allen Aeschbacher, Helena, MT; Myron Aeschbacher, Billings MT; Meldon & Kathy Aeschbacher, Ashland WI,; Joel & Rhonda Aeschbacher Wanblee SD, Grandchildren: Domenica VanDyke Sarasota FL, Brooke & Dustin Fisher Winner SD, Sam & Elaine Aeschbacher Ideal SD, Bridget & Younger Kramme Presho SD, Patrick Aeschbacher Winner SD, Jenie & Nick Borders Thermopolis WY, Jess & Miles Vondra, Zap ND. Great Grandchildren: Payton, Bailey Carley, Jerrod, Evelyn, Elyse, Eloise, Emerie, Mieka, Lincoln, Baylee, & Tayton. Along with a very large extended family.Verna is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Dale Aeschbacher, her parents, a baby sister Karen Kay, her sisters Shirley, Bonnie, and Lorraine and three brothers Gary, LaVonne and LuVerne.