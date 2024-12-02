Funeral services for Vera Hauf, 87, Colome, were held Nov. 22 at the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory. Burial will be in the Colome Cemetery at a later date.

Vera Mae (Condon) Hauf was born in Winner, SD on Jan. 10, 1937, to Harold and Emma (Goodman) Condon. She was joined by two brothers, Donald and Monte. Vera went to country school through the 8th grade and was a graduate of Colome High School Class of 1955.

A woman of immense strength and character, Vera was known for her hard work, her love of family, and her exceptional cooking. She worked for many years as the cook for the Colome School District, where her homemade meals — especially her famous soup and the largest, most delicious cinnamon rolls — became a local legend. Students and faculty alike looked forward to the comfort of Vera’s kitchen, knowing they were in for a treat every time they saw “soup” on the menu.

Vera’s culinary talents extended far beyond the school cafeteria. For years she cooked on Thursday nights where she took charge of the kitchen at the Colome American Legion, cooking her steaks with precision and care. Vera’s cooking was more than just a skill — it was a gift, and she shared it freely with all who crossed her path.

Vera and LaMoine spent many winters in Texas, where they made lasting friendships with people they met along the way. Despite the challenges of aging, Vera continued to crochet beautiful handmade items, and though her eyesight eventually made this difficult, her creations will be treasured by those who received them.

Vera passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 11, 2024, at the age of 87 years.

Vera is survived by her devoted husband, LaMoine of 35 years; her daughter Christina Luebke of Inver Grove Heights, MN; daughters-in-law Teresa Duley, Marina Duley, and Kristi Bender along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four of her children: Darrell Duley, Thomas Duley, Kathy Hutton, and Andrew Bender; her beloved mother Emma and father Harold; and both of her brothers, Monte and Donald (Butch).

Vera’s presence will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She was a woman who lived her life with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to others.

We are grateful to all who have joined us in this moment of remembrance, and we invite you to share your stories and memories of Vera.

As Vera always reminded us, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift.” Take this to heart — hug your loved ones, forgive any grievances, and cherish every moment, for none of us know what tomorrow may bring. May Vera’s memory live on in all the lives she touched.