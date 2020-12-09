Two considered for volleyball player of year

Two members of the Winner volleyball team were considered for volleyball player of the year by the Mitchell Republic.

Ellie Brozik and Kalla Bertram were the two considered.

Brozik has been Winner’s most efficient at the net during the team’s run at the state tournament. The junior racked up 415 kills, 186 digs and 48 aces.

Bertram, a senior, did a little bit of everything for Winner. Bertram had 257 kills, 294 digs and 69 aces.

Chosen as the player of the year was Julia Weber of Bridgewater-Emery.