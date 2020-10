Submitted Photo

Jack Anderson, center, of the Winner/Colome youth team, took second place in 16

yard singles at the Epiphany Gun Club youth trap shoot. Pictured from left are

Emmaly Hall, Estelline; Anderson and Lodin Albert, Howard.

The Epiphany Gun Club held its youth trap shoot on Sept. 27.Competing from the Winner/Colome club were Jack Anderson and Katie Welker.

Anderson placed second in the 16 yard singles in the 13-14 age category. Welker placed third in the age 15-18 group. In handicap, Anderson placed second and Welker was also second. In doubles, Anderson placed third.