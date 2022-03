Wyatt Turnquist of Winner, who wrestles for Northern State University, competed in the NCAA championships this weekend in St. Louis, Mo.

Turnquist won his opening match 7-2 over Jake Piccirilli of UNC-Pembroke.

The Winner wrestler then lost 7-4 to Jason Hanenberg of Western Colorado. Turnquist then lost a 3-2 decision to Isiah Royal of Newberry.