Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Rocky and Marj Blare received the meritorious award at the Tripp County 4-H recognition night. The event was held Nov. 25 at the 4-H center.

Rocky & Marj Blare and Rusty & Rita Blare received the meritorious award at the Tripp County 4-H recognition night on Nov. 25.

Both couples were honored for their deep rooted commitment and ongoing contributions to the 4-H program.

This was just one of several awards honoring the hard work of Tripp County 4-Hers this past year.

The Friends of 4-H award went to Boerner Farms and 4-H Club Foundation of Tripp County.

The alumni awards went to Tucker Blare, Tara Fenenga and Meagan Blare.

4-H leaders honored were Ross DeMers, Dana Kaup, Kaylea Hannahs, Bonnie Rutten, Jill Sell and Hank Wonnenberg, all five years and Kim DeMers, 10 years.

The graduating seniors and scholarship winners were Maggie DeMers, Miranda Fisher and Kendyl Bachmann.

The best agriculture award went to Maggie DeMers and the best family & consumer science to Miranda Fisher.

Discovering 4-H went to Kord Littau, Paisley Graber and Miley Swift Hawk.

The Mary Lou Connelly award went to Clovervale 4-H Club.

The 4-H club charter seals went to: Border Bumpers, Clovervale, Hamill Hustlers, Helping Hands, Jolly Mixers, Lariat Loopers, New Adventures, Shooting Sports and Wilson Wildcats.

Easton Shippy received the Margaret Novotny memorial learning by doing community service award.

The Spirit of 4-H award went to Roper Moore.

The Bobby Crocker award went to Kelli VanZandbergen and Ellika Hamiel.

Lena DeMers received the Bobby Fisher memorial livestock/small animal award.

Colton Davis and Kade Fenenga received the Lindy Krogman memorial 4-H shining character award.

Avery Antelope received the Kenny Perry livestock award.

Rylee Schroeder received the Keith Myers livestock award and Bailey Fairbanks received the Lois Myers family memorial & consumer sciences award.

Madisan Graber received the Charles Mayes memorial horticulture award.

Horticulture project participation recognition went to: Kylee VanZandbergen, Kelli VanZandbergen, Bianca DeMers, Coleton Vogt, Amelia Boerner, Dylan Boerner, Lexie Boerner, Rekaya Hauf, Miranda Fisher, Paisley Graber, Cierra Bordeaux, Lashya Farmer, Madisan Graber, Lydia Wonnenberg, Kort Lindwurm, Ellika Hamiel, Izaac Hamiel, Avery Antelope, Aurora Gonzalez, Jaelyn Assman, Bianca DeMers, Kord Littau, Ryland Assman.

The Chuck Froning award went to Kylee VanZandbergen.

The Youth in Action award is sponsored by Kristi Storms Memorial and Tripp County Leaders.

Illustrated talk—Abraham Yeary, top beginner; Avery Antelope, top junior and Madisan Graber, top senior.

In demonstration, the top beginners were Paisley Graber and Bianca DeMers. The top junior was Elizabeth Wonnenberg.

In project why the top senior was Evan Littau.

Herdsman club awards went to: Beef—Hamill Hustlers; Dairy—Wilson Wildcats; Goat: Hamill Hustlers; Sheep—Clovervale; swine—New Adventures; small animal—Wilson Wildcats.

The Don Phillips memorial outstanding herdsmanship award went to: beef—Aaron Chauncey; dairy—Elizabeth Wonnenberg; goat—Allie Littau; sheep—Hunter Shippy; swine—Echo Fenenga.

The Tripp County feeder calf pen of three sponsored by the Larry Kauer family went to Kade Fenenga, Owen Petersek, Saylor Schuyler and Kord Littau of the Hamill Hustlers.

Lena DeMers received the Kenneth Olson memorial small animal award.

Bailey Fairbanks received the round robin champion livestock award with Rylee Schroeder as the reserve champion.

Shooting sports awards were presented with Winner Welding named the Friend of Shooting Sports.

Tripp County 4-Hers who competed at the state or national level were honored. They include: Bianca DeMers, Lydia Wonnenberg, Elizabeth Wonnenberg, Miranda Fisher, Bailey Fairbanks, Lena DeMers, Bianca DeMers, Maggie DeMers, Roper Moore, Avery Antelope, Evan Littau, Tessa Sieh, Payton Sargent and Alana Supik.

Other awards that were presented at this event were already in the Winner Advocate this summer with the horse show and all the awards from the MidDakota Fair which was featured with pictures in a special section of the Winner newspaper.