Tri Valley Invitational Champions

Winner Area wrestling team captured first place at the Tri Valley Invitational on Saturday.

The Warriors had seven first place champions. They include Kaleb Osborn, Achilles Willuweit, Preston Norrid, Sam Kruger, Kaden Keiser, Riley Orel and Aaron Gilchrist.

Also placing for Winner were Maxton Brozik, 2nd; Karson Keiser, 2nd; Jack Kruger, 2nd.

Osborn won a 3-1 decision over Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.

Gilchrist won a 2-1 decision over Carter Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.

Kaden Keiser, 19-0, pinned Tyler Groenewold, Tri Valley in 2:20.

Orel with a 23-0 record pinned Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon in 3:18.

Sam Kruger, 18-0, pinned Gavin Jacobs, Elk Point-Jefferson in 1:22.

Preston Norrid pinned Ethan Nehlich, Tri Valley in 5:58.

Willuweit won a 4-2 decision over Kameron Styles, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.

The next action for the wrestlers will be a quadrangular on Friday in Winner followed by Saturday’s big Winner Invitational. The Winner Invitational will start at 10:30 a.m.

There will be wrestling in both the Armory and the auxiliary gym.