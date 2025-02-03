It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and son. Travis Waters, 49, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Winner, South Dakota.

Memorial service was held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, South Dakota. Visitation was held one hour prior to memorial service. In celebration of Travis’s life persons were asked join us in a casual service to share memories and stories. Please wear comfortable clothing that reflects Travis’s vibrant personality, as we remember his love for the outdoors and fun. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a doting son, and an exceptional friend to many. Travis was born on May 27, 1975 in Winner, SD to Sherry Schroeder. He married Kay, the love of his life, on Oct. 4, 2003. From that union, he became the beloved father to Alexis, Benjamin, and Ethan.

Travis grew up in Winner and you would commonly find him out fishing, hunting, or building wooden forts. He loved to reminisce about his days of playing high school football with his friends. Travis had a great work ethic and loved many types of work and meeting new people that became lifelong friends. As a teenager his first job was at Sooper Dooper in Winner. From there he worked at John Morrell in Sioux Falls SD then moved to Hutchinson, Kan., where he started working for Conagra, eventually becoming the acting plant manager in Hastings, Neb.. From there he lived a short while in Oklahoma. He then moved back to the place he called home, Winner SD, and worked for the City of Winner and Runnings. As much as Travis loved to work he made sure he made time to spend with family and form many great memories for them to treasure.

To remember the man that Travis was is to remember the hope and positivity he had in any situation. We lost a husband, a father, a son and a friend, but we will never lose the hope he instilled in all of us. He never ceased to make this world a better place for any of the people he loved. He had the world’s biggest heart for everyone he ever knew. He tried to see the light in any situation even when they couldn’t and never hesitated to be there for everyone. Nobody can fill Travis’ shoes, but we know he will always be with us, watching over us.

Travis is survived by his loving wife, Kay; children, Alexis (Jason), Benjamin (Cari) and Ethan (Julie); grandchildren, Emmett Lee, Oliver, Harper, Amara, and Janae; his mother, Sherry Schroeder and father Jeff Paulson; His grandmother, Connie Luther and his 4 Aces brothers, Tom Wilcox, Justin Brunmeier, Kip Brown and Jason Jenkins. Along with numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, Don Luther; grandmother Olga Rice; great grandfather and grandmother in laws Bob and Polly Abernathy.