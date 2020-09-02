Trap team awards presented

submitted photo

The Winner/Colome high school trap team recently handed out awards that were earned from the spring clay target season.

In the girls division, Katie Welker was the overall high average female in the state. She also won first place for girls in the conference and was the high overall shooter in the conference.

Megan Brozik earned second place for girls in the conference and Faith Covey was third place in the conference. In the boys division, Elijah Everette was the first place shooter for boys in the conference and Tane Pravecek was third place.

Welker and Everette were both named to the all state team.

As a team the Winner/Colome team took first place in the conference. There were 14 members of the team. Others members include Jack Anderson, Parker Baker, Matt Brozik, Jesse Larson, Juli Larson, Austin Olson, Hunter Osborn, Cole Rank and Hunter Shippy.

The team will begin shooting the fall league in September.