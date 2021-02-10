Trap shooting awards presented

Submitted photo

The Winner/Colome high school trap team recently handed out awards from the fall league. Winner/ Colome had the top 2 shooters in the state. Parker Baker was high overall male in the state and also high overall shooter with a 24 average. He also was 1st place male in the conference and high overall shooter in the conference. Katie Welker was the high overall female shooter in the state with a 23.8 average and was 1st place female shooter in the conference. As a team the Winner/Colome shooter took 1st place in the conference.

The following are the scores for each shooter for the 5 weeks of shooting. The scores are the number of targets out of 50 that are hit. Week 1: Jack Anderson 47, Parker Baker 47, Matt Brozik 33, Megan Brozik 32, George Clark 44, Faith Covey 44, Hunter Osborn 38, Cole Rank 41, Hunter Shippy 44, and Katie Welker 48.

Week 2: Jack 45, Parker 50, Matt 26, Megan 36, George 44, Faith 38, Hunter O 32, Cole 44, Hunter S 38 and Katie 46.

Week 3: Jack 44, Parker 48, Matt 33, Megan 37, George 46, Faith 40, Hunter O 35, Cole 39, Hunter S 35 and Katie 48.

Week 4: Jack 43, Parker 47, Matt 30, Megan 39, George 45, Faith 41, Hunter O 42, Cole 34. Hunter S 31 and Katie 47.

Week 5: Jack 46, Parker 48, Matt 28, Megan 35, George 41, Faith 33, Hunter O 43, Cole 40, Hunter S, 38 and Katie 49.

Sign up for the spring league of clay target shooting has begun. There is still time if anyone in grades 6-12 are interested in joining the league. For more information please contact Tim Pravecek or Laura Welker. There is always room for more shooters, come join the fun!