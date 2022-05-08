Trap season underway

Hunter Osborn, Katie Welker ad Jack Anderson all had perfect scores of 25 and were all shooting on the same line. Welker and Anderson went on to end their run with 50 straight.

The spring season is underway for the Winner/Colome High School trap team.

They are in week 3 of competition scoring. There are five total weeks of competition.

There are 19 shooters from Winner and Colome high schools on the team. There are 51 high schools competing in two classes and 9 conferences in trap. Winner/Colome is in conference 4 along with DeSmet, Deuel, Lemmon, Parker and Wall high schools.

The Winner/Colome team is also competing in the state high school skeet league. There are seven team members shooting skeet.

The skeet league consists of 11 South Dakota high schools and two conferences. Winner/ Colome is in conference 2 along with Belle Fourche, Brookings, Dell Rapids, Deuel and Stanley County.

The state tournament for trap and skeet teams will be June 10-11 in Aberdeen. Several members of the trap team will also compete at the national tournament in Mason, Mich., July 6-10.