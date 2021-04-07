Traffic light is now down as highway construction ramps up

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The traffic light on Monroe Street was taken down last week. The light was

removed as construction has started on Highway 18 through Winner. A new traffic

light will be installed on Main St. Now, there is a stop sign at Main St.

The sign was removed March 31 and is part of the large highway project though Winner.

Temporary stop signs are in place at Main Street and Highway 18. The stop signs at Main Street will be replaced with a portable traffic signal and this will remain until the new permanent signal is installed later this summer.

In place now are the barricades which divide the highway. Traffic is allowed on one half while work is done on the other half. Drivers will notice that the divided highway is in place from Winner Super Foods to First Fidelity Bank. Persons are asked to drive slow and use extra caution while driving through the construction zone.

As part of the construction the street lights on the north side of Highway 18 will be removed where work is ongoing.

This means travel through Winner at night will be darker. Officials ask that people driving at night slow down as they travel on Highway 18 in Winner as this area will not be lit up as it normally is.

Construction crews are busy removing the old roadway on the highway.

This construction will be a two year project.