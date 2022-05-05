Timothy L. Long, 70

Timothy L. Long passed away at home April 22, 2022, following a short intense battle with Melanoma. Tim was born June 21, 1951, at Winner, SD.

He joined the family as the second child of Bobby (Robert, Jr.) and Gayle Long. Eight more siblings joined them and made for an active family life growing up in Witten, SD. Following graduation in 1969 from Witten High School Tim worked on the farm/ranch with his Aunt and Uncle Bonnie and Ronnie Horstman.

He married Pam Gerard on June 2, 1970. Tim and Pam lived on the Horstman ranch when their first son Derek was born. Tim enlisted in the SD National Guard in 1970. They later moved to the Gerard home spread south of Kennebec where Pam had grown up.

Second son Christopher joined the family in 1975. Later the family moved into Kennebec as Tim began work for Gene and Margie Halvorson at Halvorson Oil. Tim went to work with the Lyman County Highway Department in the early 90’s and later served as highway superintendent until his retirement.

Tim was a very patriotic American and retired from the military after 38 years of honorable service to the State and Nation. He took part in numerous state and federal missions, most notably a year-long tour to Iraq in 2004, before retiring at the rank of first sergeant.

Tim loved being with and encouraging his grandchildren in sports and hunting and took every opportunity to cheer them on in their efforts in any activity. Tim enjoyed hunting and golfing and in his retirement enjoyed working for Ryan Larson during the combining season as well as summer work for the Lyman County Highway Department.

Tim was preceded in death by his Grandparents Robert Sr. and Sylvia Long, Paul and Rosalyn Jordan; his parents, Robert Jr. and Gayle Jordan Long and siblings Kevin and Jody Long.

Tim is survived by his sweetheart Pam, sons Derek Long & fiancee’ Barb Blasius, Chamberlain, SD; Chris and Naomi Long, Sturgis, SD; grandchildren Avany, Quinn, Leigha, Addison, Avreigh, and Tucker Long; siblings Cary, Rob, Melanie, Becky (Rick) Eischeid, Kelly, Brian (Catie), and Todd; sister-in-law Susan Long and numerous nieces and nephews.

The community and friends are welcome to join the family for the Graveside Memorial Service at Kennebec Cemetery on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service at St. Michael’s Catholic Hall in Kennebec. Join us as we celebrate the life and times of Tim Long.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.