Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The Winner High School contest one act play will be one of three plays featured at at a night of one acts Jan. 16, 17 and 18 at the Winner Community Playhouse. “Crafting a Killer” is the contest play directed by Sarah Taggart. Pictured in front from left Riley Peppel, Roper Moore, Shannon Rank and Grace Brown. In back from left are Jacob Manke, Noah Manke, Hayden McMurtrey, Kierra Bainter, Amanda Edwards, Addi Heenan and Paige Sachtjen.