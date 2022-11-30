Funeral services for Teddy Brown, 39, Winner, will be held Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church, Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner city cemetery. There is a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Teddy Earl Brown was born on May 27, 1983, in Winner, SD, to Patrick (Pat) and Diane (Fisher) Brown. He joined his two older brothers Mike and Kip.

Ted grew up and lived all but two years of his life in the Winner area. As a child he enjoyed t-ball, baseball, and tormenting his older brothers. When Ted grew up, he enjoyed being outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and camp.

Ted graduated from Winner High School and then started working at Mid Dakota Meats and then at Anderson Tires. Ted worked for seventeen years at Frontier Motors starting as a janitor and then detailing vehicles until he finally became a mechanic. The last two years he worked at Neptune Auto in Pittsburg, Kansas, where he fit right in.

Ted married Laura Kuhlmann and they had three girls: Bailey, Sydney, and Grace. They later divorced.

In 2015 Ted married Becky Brown and gained two sons and one daughter to complete their family.

In the last year Ted was able to travel to a NASCAR race and two NFL games with his family. Ted was grateful to have had this time with his family.

Ted was diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, and kept his spirit and personality strong to the end, planning much of his own funeral service. He insisted on being a tissue donor and was able to donate his corneas in order to help someone else with continued sight.

Ted passed away at the Avera Gregory Heath Care Center on Nov. 24, 2022, at the age of 39.

Teddy is preceded in death by his father Pat, his grandparents Teddy Fisher, Charles & Sylvia Horton, Vernon & Esther Brown.

Teddy is survived by wife Becky Brown of Colome, SD, his three daughters: Bailey Brown (Chase), Sydney Brown, and Grace Brown, his mother Diane Brown of Winner, SD, two brothers Mike Brown and Kip Brown (Julie), step children Ashely (Logan) Sponsel, Ryan Taylor, and Aaron Hacecky and future granddaughter Charlotte.