Taylor receives state FFA degree

Teresa Taylor of Winner received her state FFA degree at the state convention in Rapid City.

The state FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association.

The requirements for this degree are:

•Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time or a combination in a supervised agricultural experience program.

•Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of parliamentary law, giving a six minute speech on an agriculture or FFA related topic of serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.

•Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.