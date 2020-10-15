Tammy Wynette Cook-Foote, 48

Tammy Wynette Cook-Foote, age 48, of Ideal, SD passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Wake services were held on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11 starting at 6 p.m. at the Ideal Community Hall in Ideal, SD. Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. Burial ollowed in the Ideal Cemetery in Ideal, SD.

Tammy Wynette Cook-Foote was born to Charlotte R. Thunder/Cook and Drury D. Cook on Nov. 19, 1971. She attended school in Ideal and finished her schooling at Flandreau Indian School. She enjoyed listening to music watching Ivan play softball, watching her 8 grandchildren, and watching family play horseshoes.

Tammy is survived by her husband Gerrit Foote whom she married on March 10, 2006. From this union she is survived by Ivan Foote (Samantha Foote), Jordan Foote, and Chelsea Foote. She is also survived by six brothers: Larry Long Crow Sr., Charlie Long Crow, Amos Cook, Delano Cook, Drury Cook, and Bruce Cook. Her sisters: Leona Long Crow/Foote (Dewey F.) Blossom Cook (Rodney F.), and Denise Cook.

Tammy is preceded in death by her grandparents; Amos and Jeanette Cook, Simon and Gladys Thunder. Her parents; Drury Cook Sr. and Charlotte Cook. Brothers; Wayne, Harold, Lowell, Richard, and Mark. Sisters; Enola and Gwen.