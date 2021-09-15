T. K. Lafferty sung the National Anthem at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce Ranch Bronc and Bull Riding Event

T. K. Lafferty sang the national anthem at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce ranch bronc and bull riding event on Sept. 4. Lafferty attends St. Francis school.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

T. K. Lafferty has a clear voice for singing. The 12 year old from Rosebud sang the national anthem Saturday at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce ranch bronc and bull riding.

Lafferty will be going into the seventh grade at St. Francis School.

Recently, he has been singing the national anthem at several events. He sang at the Rosebud Fair, in Kyle and Frontier Days in White River.

The singing came about as an challenge by his father. His father said either ride in a rodeo or sing.

The 7th grader chose singing.

He is happy with his choice.

“I like the pride I feel after singing the national anthem,” he explained.