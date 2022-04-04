Swedlund named all-state

Bella Swedlund of the Winner girls basketball team has been chosen for the Class A girls all-state team as chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

This is the fourth all state selection for the Winner senior. She’s making three straight first team selections and was a second team honoree in 2019.

She finished as the state’s 15th all-time leading scorer with 2,256 career points. She is the first WHS girls player to score over 2,000 points in her career.

Swedlund will continue her basketball career at the University of Kansas.