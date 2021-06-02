Summer nights set for June 10

The first of the Winner Summer Nights will be held on June 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the third block of Main Street.

The theme is 4-H night and Dan Clark Auction and Realty is the sponsor.

Several 4-H clubs will be sponsoring carnival games.

A bouncy house will also be featured.

There will be a small petting zoo for younger kids.

Special events will include a 4-H eating contest relay.

There will also be a dance contest featuring country swing dancing. The dance contest is open to the public. As part of the dance contest, there will be a contest for the most unique boot—that could be for the boot that is the ugliest or one that has the most bling. There will a prize for the boot winner in addition to a prize for the best dancer.

The featured band will be Westbound.

There will be several food vendors anything from BBQ,, Indian tacos and root beer floats.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, encourages everyone to come out on June 10 and support Tripp County 4-H plus have a great time.