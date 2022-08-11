Summer night set for Aug. 12

The final Winner Area Chamber of Commerce summer nights for the season will be held Aug. 12.

It will be held on the third block of Main St. and will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Frontier Motors is the sponsor and they have a lot of fun things planned.

Kids will be entertained by Special K’s the clown and her bubble show, Felix the clown is a balloon tier. Sweet pea is a clown and does face painting.

There will be magic tricks with Jerry Snyder. Snyder plans to do two shows—one at around 6 p.m. and the second one at 7 p.m.

There will be other games for persons of all ages.

The band will be Westbound.

There will be food vendors available.

This will be a great event to close out the summer.