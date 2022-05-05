Summer Baseball Signup Underway

Signup for the summer baseball teams that play at Leahy Bowl is underway at the Winner & Colome High School offices.

Signup is open for Winner & Colome area students that want to play on the 14U Junior Teener (2007-2008 birthday’s), 16U Junior Legion (2005-2006 birthday’s) and 18u Senior Legion (2003-2004 birthday’s) teams this summer. Interested players should sign up at the high school office in Winner or Colome and then team specific information will be sent out to the family after that.

Any questions can be directed to John Calhoon at 842-1645.