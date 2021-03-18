Storm dumps 7 inches in Winner

A snow storm made a quick pass through Tripp County Sunday into early Monday.

When the snow stopped falling Winner had received seven inches of snow with a good amount of precipitation. The precip totaled 1.38 inches.

Along with the snow came a lot of wind and this caused electrical issues.

Some Tripp County customers who are served by Rosebud Electric Cooperative were without power on Sunday.

Lights in the city of Winner flickered from time to time Sunday night.

With the heavy snow that piled up there was no travel advised in Winner and areas of Tripp County early Monday morning.

Winner and Colome did not have school Monday due to the snow.

The Tripp County Courthouse opened at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Monday afternoon when the sun came out it started the process of melting a lot of the snow.

Before long it will be gone as it is to be warm this weekend.